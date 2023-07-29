Man Who Spends 2 Million Yen to Transform Himself into Border Collie Takes First Walk

Incredible Transformation: Japanese Man Realizes Lifelong Dream of Becoming a Dog

Meet Toco, a Japanese man whose extraordinary journey to fulfill his lifelong dream of “becoming an animal” has captured the attention of thousands worldwide. Known solely by his nickname, Toco spent an astonishing $20,000 (approximately two million Yen) to acquire a hyperrealistic border collie costume, meticulously crafted by the renowned Japanese company Zeppet.

Toco’s captivating transformation into a canine has been chronicled on his YouTube channel, aptly named ‘I want to be an animal,’ where he shares updates with his nearly 30,000 subscribers. In these fascinating videos, Toco can be seen engaging in playful activities, performing tricks, and delighting in the company of other dogs in his backyard.

Recently, Toco took his first brave steps into the public eye, donning his impressive dog costume while out on a walk. His surreal outing was captured on camera, as he explored a park, interacted with other canines, and even rolled around playfully on the ground. Surprisingly, passers-by and other dogs seemed genuinely intrigued by Toco’s canine persona, possibly unaware that he wasn’t a natural-born dog.

In a heartwarming introduction to his YouTube channel, Toco shares his deep-seated desire to become an animal, a dream he has cherished since childhood. He explained through written notes (as he chooses not to speak in the videos to maintain his dog persona), “Nice to meet you. I became a rough collie because I wanted to be an animal… Please let me know your request for the video you would like to see in the comments!”

Toco’s decision to hide his human identity stems from his desire to avoid judgment from those he knows, particularly his colleagues. Last year, he candidly revealed to the Daily Mail, “They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face.” In another interview with the Mirror, he disclosed, “I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird. My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal.”

The enchanting allure of Toco’s transformation lies in his unwavering dedication to realizing a dream he had cherished since his early years. Reflecting on his childhood aspirations, Toco reminisced in one of his YouTube videos, “Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard. I remember writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside.”

Behind this awe-inspiring metamorphosis is the exceptional craftsmanship of Zeppet, a Japanese company renowned for producing costumes for TV commercials and films. They dedicated 40 days to meticulously recreate the appearance of a real collie dog walking on all fours, resulting in Toco’s astounding $20,000 outfit.

Toco’s journey serves as a reminder that dreams can indeed come true with unwavering determination and the courage to embrace one’s true self. While some may find his endeavor peculiar, Toco’s story is an inspiring testament to the power of following one’s heart and passions, no matter how unconventional they may seem.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

