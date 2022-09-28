Man Who Ran Over Tennessee Police Officer Charged With Attempted Murder

A Collierville police officer if fighting for his life in ICU after being ran over in a hit and run over the weekend.

The violent incident triggered a Tennessee Blue Alert as fellow officers hunted down the alleged attacker, eventually catching him.

Residents said a normally quiet neighborhood of North Watkins Street saw about a half a dozen police cars roll through Saturday morning. According to the affidavit, Keith Houston was arrested without incident.

Houston walked into court Monday morning to face three felony charges, two misdemeanors, and attempted murder.

“Most importantly, you’ve got an attempted first-degree murder count, which is an A felony,” Judge Greg Gilbert said at the hearing. “It’s going to be 15 to 60 years. Do you understand that?”

Neighbors according to Fox 13 said they watched Houston’s arrest unfold Saturday morning.

“There were a couple of cars sitting over there then cars came flying up the road,” one Frayser resident said. “I made it my personal business to stay out of their business, let them do their job.”

According to investigators, Houston fired shots into his girlfriends apartment in the Southwind area and then left before authorities arrived. His car was later spotted at a hotel in Collierville.

The Collierville Police Department reported an officer walked up to the car then Houston drove into the officer and ran him over. Houston was captured just a few hours later in Frayser, miles from the attack in Collierville.

Houston is being held on a $150,000 bond and is due back in court on Friday. Thanks to our friends at Fox13 Memphis for contributing to this report.

