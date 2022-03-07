Man Who Rammed Federal Building in Seattle on Saturday Killed by Police

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded on Saturday to a report of gunshots fired at a federal building at the corners of First Avenue and Marion Street, according to a report from the Seattle T​imes newspaper.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual who had crashed his vehicle into the downtown federal building. Upon arrival, the SPD said the unidentified man was reportedly still armed with a rifle.



Officials attempted to contact the man, and for reasons that remain under investigation, multiple officers opened fire striking the suspect resulting in the death of the suspect.



Officials also said that the man died at the scene, noting that officers and other first responders attempted to provide medical care to the suspect, the Seattle newspaper added.



The Force Investigation Team has since launched an investigation into the shooting and the department said it would release a video of the incident within 72 hours.



Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General also responded to the scene.



An employee at NBC affiliate KING5, Kendra Gilbert who was dining at Bar Taglio close to where the shooting happened said staff tried to get customers away from the windows and further into the building after seeing a person outside with a gun.



Gilbert tweeted:, “Never thought I’d be in his situation. Having pizza at Bar Taglio on 1st when several loud booms went off outside. An employee checked it out, saw a guy in the street with a gun, and told us to run into the center of the building to get away from the windows. @KING5Seattle#seattle.”



Other customers told the network they were moved to the basement of the building as the shooting happened.



Seattle has been struggling with a series of violent incidents.



Olga Sagan, the owner of a bakery, told the Times that she closed her shop due to the recent crime, saying she has called police about the incidents and no one responded to help her.



“How many shooting do we need to have to realize this is an active emergency in downtown Seattle?” Sagan asked. “the streets of downtown have been abandoned by government,” she said. Adding “And handed over to criminal activity.”

