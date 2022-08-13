Man Threatens to ‘Shoot Up the Crowd’, But He Failed to Realize He Wasn’t the Only One Packing (VIDEO)

How many times have we tried to explain the common sense logic that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun? It’s pretty simple at this point, the facts are in, and they don’t care about your feelings.

This past Sunday night at a party happening in West Palm Beach, Florida a fight broke out between two women. The conflict spread and then a melee ensued among 20 or ore people, according to WPEC-TV.

A 22-year-old male allegedly retrieved a short-barreled shotgun from a car and made a threat to “shoot up the crowd.”

Despite pleas from those in attendance, the would be shooter refused to put down the weapon until struck by gunfire from a 32-year-old man possession a concealed carry permit.

Reports of gunshots on the scene prompted the dispatch of police, and a reported call to 911 came form an individual who said they had shot a person threatening people at the party.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no charges are pending. The individual who shot him was “trying to protect others,” WPBF reported police saying.

You mess with the bull, you get the horns, its’ pretty simple isn’t it?

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...