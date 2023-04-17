News

Man Takes His Dog to Vet for ‘Gender Transition’ Surgery in Hilarious Viral Video Showing How INSANE Society Has Become

- by Matt Couch - 3 Comments.

In one of the most hilarious videos we’ve seen in quite sometime, a viral video is making the rounds that brings into perspective just how insane the transgender nonsense and argument in America truly is.

A man brings his dog into a veterinary clinic for “gender transition.”

He then shares that the dog, dressed in a pink tutu, is a male but wants to put the tutu on every time he sees it. The man proclaims the dog must be a female then, right?

“We want to do a gender transition to make him female….but we don’t want to neuter him,” the owner says.

When the staff says they don’t do that sort of thing, he then asks, “You guys don’t offer sex changes here?”

“No we do not,’ the staff replies. “Go somewhere with a specialist…..we are not a behavioral clinic. We are a general clinic.”

The owner responds, “I wouldn’t call that behavioral. You’re saying gender identity is behaviouralism?”

The staff then ass the a to leave, and as he walks out he says, “I’m reporting this to the LGBTQ+ minus 2 Association of America.”

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: Country Star Riley Green Alters Song at Concert, Removes Bud Light from Lyrics of Hit Song

NEW REPORT: Anheuser-Busch CEO Revealed to be Former CIA Officer After Non Apology Letter Over Transgender Dylan Mulvaney

HILARIOUS VIDEO Shows Alex Jones and Jack Posobiec Arguing Over Who Gets to Marry My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at Minds Fest!

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Samantha
Samantha
3 hours ago

I get paid between $145 and $395 an hour online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining it I easily made $23,000 with no online skills. Just try it on the companion page.

.

.
For Details—————————➤ https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com

0
Reply
ZoeVallis
ZoeVallis
3 hours ago

This Sunday Pastor Gibson is preaching on the spirit of Sodom, and what’s coming for the United States of America as the U.S. Government and the liberals in America are pushing the LGBTQ transgender insanity on our youth.

0
Reply
BethanyMontez
BethanyMontez
3 hours ago

Some have argued that corporations should not be involved in political or social issues, while others believe that companies have a responsibility to promote equality and inclusivity.

0
Reply