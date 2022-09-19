Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

You read the headline right, a man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison over a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

A Maryland man was convicted of fatally stabbing another man over a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich back in 2019 when the chicken chain challenged God’s chosen chicken sandwich over at Chick-fil-a.

Ricoh McClaine, 32, was convicted in April of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Kevin Davis.

“It was a senseless death,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy stated.

The November 9, 2019 stabbing drew national attention and news coverage after police said it was sparked by an argument over the fast food chains new chicken sandwich at the time.

Police say that Davis apparently cut in line at the restaurant on Livingston Road, in Oxon Hill, leading up to the argument that spilled outside of the restaurant, where McClain stabbed Davis.

Imaging being dumb enough to take another persons life and to ruin your own life over a chicken sandwich?

“Deadly violence erupted in 15 seconds,” then-police chief Hank Stawinski said of the incident at the time.

Davis was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. McClaine fled the restaurant and was arrested 10 days later. He was indicted in December of 2019.

Davis’s mother and aunt provided victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing.

“You could see the pain in their eyes,” said Braveboy. “You know that this has really impacted their family.”

Braveboy said the victim’s mother showed grace toward her son’s killer.

“Kevin’s mother told the defendant today in court that she would pray for him,” Braveboy said. “She is going to pray every single day for him, and that she hopes he will be rehabilitated.”

Braveboy echoed Davis’ mother’s hopes: “We hope that he becomes rehabilitated, that he becomes remorseful for the pain and hurt that he caused, and that he will never engage in criminal activities again.”

