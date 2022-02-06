MAN ON FBI’S MOST WANTED LIST CAPTURED IN MEXICO AFTER 16 YEARS ON THE RUN

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, a fugitive from Milwaukee, and one of the FBI’s most wanted list, was apprehended in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday, after 16 years on the run, the FBI announced Friday.​

Juarez-Corro was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives list on September 8, 2021. He was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing two people, as well as wounding three others, including his wife, during a picnic in Milwaukee, on May 29, 2006. Authorities called it a mass shooting at the park.



According to the FBI, hundreds were gathered in Milwaukee’s South Shore Park for a Memorial Day picnic when Juarez-Corro entered the park where his wife was and confronted her. It was reported they were in the final stages of a divorce, and Juarez-Corro demanded to see their 3-year-old daughter.



The FBI report said after being told he could not see her, Juarez-Corro allegedly produced a handgun, demanded five people at the party get down on their knees and then he shot them “execution-style” before they had a chance to follow his instructions.



FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field office said, “Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side. The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”



Juarez-Corro’s wife suffered two gunshot wounds but survived. Hundreds of other people were in the park, which has beach access, at the time of the shooting.



Juarez-Corro has been charged in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

