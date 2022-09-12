Man Impersonating Police Officer Pulls Over Off-Duty Police Officer: You Can’t Make This Up!

If you can imagine being dumb enough to pull over people pretending to be a police officer realize one thing, eventually these stupid people get caught.

A mental midget by the name of Jose Flores Ortiz, this last weekend in Brighton, Colorado decided he would go out and impersonate a police officer and pull some folks over. However not only is he a criminal for doing something this stupid, he made the mistake of pulling over an off-duty police officer.

Check out this Facebook post from the Brighton Police Department.

The genius was arrested and charged with a litany of crimes.

Impersonating a police officer

Prohibited use of a weapon

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

Use or possession of red or blue lights

Illegal possession or consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

So far it’s going well for him, he was drunk, carrying a weapon, and decided to impersonate a police officer and illegally pull people over. Now the police department is reaching out to the community, asking if anyone has been victims of this clown. But when you see this guy, would you really believe he’s a cop?

I don’t think it really matters what your badge looks like, but if you look like the lead singer of Papa Roach, I’m probably not going to believe that you’re a police officer.

What are your thoughts America?

