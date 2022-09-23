News

MAN DOWN! Penis Injuries from the Jab? Disturbing New Reports With DeAnna Lorraine and Matt Couch, Who’s at Risk and More!

Brick Tamland September 22, 2022 No Comments

Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! This show is absolutely wrecking liberal safe spaces and sending them running for snuggle puppies on a regular basis!

DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Investigative Reporter and Podcaster Matt Couch! Some of the hottest headlines include new reports of serious PENIS injuries, blood clots and cancers showing up as adverse side affects from the Covid jab – Yikes.

The words MAN DOWN come to mind here fellas! This show is informative and hilarious at the same time! Check it out!

Get the New DeSantis Air “We Bring the Border to You!” T-Shirt at FaithNFreedoms.com

WATCH:

Then DeAnna is also joined by a prominent Physician and Cancer Researcher from Canada, Dr. William Makis, who has been tracking all the deaths of doctors across the country, and he talks about at least 32 young, healthy doctors who suddenly have dropped dead since getting the jab – pl;us the the jab causing lots of rare cancers, and the penis injuries. Must watch and share interview!

Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments