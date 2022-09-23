MAN DOWN! Penis Injuries from the Jab? Disturbing New Reports With DeAnna Lorraine and Matt Couch, Who’s at Risk and More!

Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! This show is absolutely wrecking liberal safe spaces and sending them running for snuggle puppies on a regular basis!

DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Investigative Reporter and Podcaster Matt Couch! Some of the hottest headlines include new reports of serious PENIS injuries, blood clots and cancers showing up as adverse side affects from the Covid jab – Yikes.

The words MAN DOWN come to mind here fellas! This show is informative and hilarious at the same time! Check it out!

WATCH:

Then DeAnna is also joined by a prominent Physician and Cancer Researcher from Canada, Dr. William Makis, who has been tracking all the deaths of doctors across the country, and he talks about at least 32 young, healthy doctors who suddenly have dropped dead since getting the jab – pl;us the the jab causing lots of rare cancers, and the penis injuries. Must watch and share interview!

