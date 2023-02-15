News

Man Convicted of ‘Eggscellent Heist’ Stealing Almost 200,000 Cadbury Cream Eggs

How much do you love Cadbury Cream eggs? Probably not as much as this guy!

A man in London is facing jail time after police said he stole close to 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs in an “eggscellent theft” worth over $37,000.

Joby Pool, 32, was charted with criminal damage and two counts of theft, the West Merica Police in Western England announced on Tuesday.

The theft happened Saturday in the town of Telford when police discovered the chocolate eggs and other chocolate varieties were stolen from the unit.

After the theft, police said a vehicle “presumably pretending to be the Easter Bunny” was stopped and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Pool appeared in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said he had done “significant planning” of stealing the Cadbury Creme Eggs, the BBC reported.

Pool allegedly used a stolen truck with false plates to steal a trailer containing eggs, prosecutors said, according to the BBC.

He used a metal grinder to get through the gates of the industrial unit where the trailer was located, prosecutors stated.

Authorities said the haul was worth more than £31,000, roughly $37,000, BBC said. 

Police announced later Tuesday that Pool plead guilty to all charges, and will remain in custody until his hearing in March.

The Guardian reports he could be sentenced to two years in Prison.

