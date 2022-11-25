Man Arrested for’EXECUTING’ Four Chinese Nationals at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm

A suspect has been taken into custody after four Chinese Nationals were executed at a Marijuana farm in Oklahoma.

Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami, Florida, just before 4 p.m. when a license plate reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Chen was apprehended without incident and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, where he is expected to face charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill, the agency said.

It was described as a hostage situation and the suspect was in the building for a “significant amount of time before the executions began,” NBC reported.

NBC News Reported:

Four people who were found dead at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma over the weekend were “executed,” authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it was not naming a male suspect who remained at large because his identification could put others in danger.

The victims included three men and one woman, the agency said in a statement. They were not identified, but described as Chinese nationals.

A fifth Chinese national was injured in the incident, which occurred Sunday in a rural area northwest of Oklahoma City, the agency said. The person’s condition was not immediately available.

The suspect entered a building on the property at 5:45 p.m., the statement said. Several employees were inside at the time, and the suspect remained there for a “significant amount of time before the executions began,” the agency said.

The statement added that the killings did not appear to be random.

The bureau did not say how the victims were killed. In a statement Monday, authorities said deputies responding to a report of a hostage situation found their bodies.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Chen has a lawyer to speak on his behalf or not. In an earlier statement the Bureau said that the victims included three men and a woman, but they were not identified. Only described as Chinese Nationals.

This is still a developing story, we’ll keep you updated.

