Mallory Millett: My Sister Was a FemiNazi Behind the Marxist Hijacking of Education, Libraries & Government (VIDEO)

Politick Rick and Mallory Millett from The Giantslayers joined this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break down exactly how the Marxists were able to successfully infiltrate every aspect of American life for the purpose to destroying our nation from within. In fact, Mallory shared that her sister, Kate, was behind the normalizing off polygamy, bestiality, Satanism, pornography, promiscuity, witchcraft and pedophilia, as well as the hijacking of the schools, libraries and government.

Last year I published two books alongside many Conservative and Christians friends of mine, including Pastor Greg Locke, Denise McAllister and Frank Speech’s Brannon Howse, tackling how the Marxists have been able to infiltrate into the Christian Church. Those books are called Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movementand Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America.



We’ve seen just how depraved the progressive movement is. They are actively attacking Biblical gender roles, promoting the murder of millions of babies every year, downplaying the importance of the family and attempting to change what the Bible teaches about issues like homosexuality and transgenderism. Shockingly, many of these teachings have found their way into the Christian churches, which we wrote about in those two books.



While I’ve really focused on Marxism and Social Justice within the Evangelical Church, it’s also important to understand how they’ve been able to infiltrate and overthrow the American system. For that, I brought on experts Politick Rick and Mallory Millett. The interesting thing about Mallory is that her sister is one of the primary people responsible for just how deeply entrenched the Marxists have gotten into both the education system and our very own government.



“Mallory’s sister and feminist icon Kate Millett passed away recently in Paris at the age of 82. Her 1970 book, Sexual Politics, called “the Bible of Women’s Liberation” by the New York Times, had a seismic effect on feminist thought and launched Millett as what the Times called “a defining architect of second-wave feminism.” In a cover story that same year, TIME magazine crowned her “the Mao Tse-tung of Women’s Liberation.” Fellow feminist Andrea Dworkin said that Millett woke up a sleeping world.



The burning objective of Kate’s “consciousness-raising” was “the destruction of the American family,” as she deemed it “a patriarchal institution devoted to the oppression and enslavement of women and children.”



They went on to form NOW and, with that organization, achieve their stated goal of taking down the Patriarchy through a massive coordinated promotion of promiscuity, eroticism, prostitution, abortion and homosexuality. Their proposed method was to infiltrate every institution in the nation: the universities, the media, primary and secondary schools, PTAs, Teachers Unions, city and state governments, the library system, the executive branches of government as well as the judiciaries and legislatures.



One of their most desired results was the smashing of every taboo in Western culture. The normalizing of every taboo: polygamy, bestiality, Satanism, pornography, promiscuity, witchcraft, pedophilia – all activities which rot the human soul and culture. Nothing burns down a society with such dispatch and totality as the unleashing of taboos.



Mallory made a comment recently that quite literally is the antidote to the effects of the Marxist takeover of our Country. She said, “Men should run business and women should run society.” It’s almost as though Gramsci was thinking about exactly this as he devised his plan to steal the culture & society of the Capitalist countries he desired to convert to Marxism. He knew that our religion, culture and society had to be hijacked in order for their Marxist takeover to be successful. Interesting ……. aren’t those the very things that women teach our children, or they used to. Given our current circumstances, I suggest running society may be lot more important than running business.”



Many people do not understand the gravity of the progressive movement and just how deeply entrenched they are in our society. Conservatives keep trying to wage the battle on the Federal level. The “FemiNazis” (as Mallory refers to them) understood just how important local politics and infrastructure is.



They played the long game, which is a major weakness of the Conservative Movement. If we want to take back our country, we’ve got to infiltrate right back into our local school boards, city councils, library systems and virtually every aspect of influence in our nation. If we continue to just care about Washington DC, we have no chance.

