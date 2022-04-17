MALL SHOOTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA LEAVES 12 WOUNDED IN CAPITAL CITY OF COLUMBIA

Twelve people were injured in a shooting incident at the Columbiana Centre Mall in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, according to police.​



The incident took place around 2:28 when at least one person opened fire after an apparent isolated conflict between a group of armed people. Officers responded to the scene and began store to store evacuation of people from the mall, the police said.



The gunshot victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 75-years-old, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook told reporters at a news conference later in the evening. Ten people were wounded, including two who were critically injured, while two others that were not shot received injuries from the rush to exit the mall, Holbrook said. He also said that all patients had been stabilized.



Chief Holbrook said “Three individuals who he classified as “people of interest” were detained. The unidentified individuals were seen armed and at least one of them allegedly fired a shot.” Holbrook continued, “We don’t believe this was random. We believe the individuals who were armed knew each other.”



The investigation is ongoing, according to Holbrook. He asked anyone with video or information related to the shooting to call the police. “We know a lot of different people saw a lot of different things. we’re asking them to take a moment, clear your thoughts and contact law enforcement,” Holbrook added.



Store owners locked down and sheltered people in place as the police swept through the shopping center. They are being reunited with their friends and family members.



Columbiana Centre tweeted a statement saying, “The violent incident was extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”



Columbiana Centre is approximately 10 miles from downtown Columbia.

