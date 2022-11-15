MAKE IT STOP! RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Announces She’s Running for Fourth Term as Committee Chair

One of the most worthless RNC chairs in history has announced that she is running again to seek a fourth two year term steering the Republican National Party Committee, it’s been confirmed by Fox News.

McDaniel announced her candidacy on Monday, despite tens of millions of conservatives and congressional/senate members calling for her resignation after a dreadful and terrible midterm performance.

Her decision to run again for RNC chair shows her ego and attitude of “I don’t care” as Republicans are disappointed and furious over losses in last week’s midterm elections.

The GOP failed to win the Senate Majority and are now facing the prospect of barely taking the house back. Under McDaniel’s leadership a Red Wave turned into a Red Trickle.

Trump chose McDaniel in 2016 after she was the Michigan GOP chair before that. She was re-elected in 2019 and 2021, but it’s been a disastrous stint ever since.

All 168 RNC committee members will vote on the next chair when they gather in early January for their annual winter meeting.

McCarthy

McConnell

McDaniel



McFailure — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 10, 2022

As reported HERE at The DC Patriot, Congressman and New York Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin who pushed Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul to her braking point, and helped turn the New York Legislature red for the first time in decades is said to challenge McDaniel for the RNC Chair.

Also considering a run is Mercedes Schlapp, a former Trump White House official, who is the wife of CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp.

This is a developing story.

