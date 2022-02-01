A new poll ​has found a majority of American want “all possible nominees to be considered for the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy. The poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos said that 76% of Americans view the Supreme Court as motivated by partisanship, while President Biden’s campaign trail vow to select a Black woman to fill the SCOTUS vacancy without reviewing all potential candidates reflects a negative reaction from voters.

The poll conducted in partnership with ABC News and Ipsos using Ipsos’ Knowledge Panel, comes just days after Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement at the end of the current term.



The majority of 76% was versus 23% saying they want President Biden to prioritize only Black women.



Breyer’s announcement provides Biden the opportunity to change the demographic makeup of the conversative-leaning bench, and to allow him to nominate a Black woman as he pledged he would do, if elected. But again, just 23% want him to automatically follow through on his history-making commitment that the White House seems intent on doing. The president told reporters he is able to honor his promise without compromising on quality.



Among those surveyed, nearly every Republican voter said they want all candidates considered, while just over half of Democrats agreed, The poll was conducted among 510 adults between January 28-29 and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus of 4.9%.



While announcing Breyer’s retirement on Thursday Biden Said “I will fully do what I said I’d do. I will fulfill my duty to select a justice, not only with the Senate’s consent, but with its advice.”



Biden commented that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first woman of color to hold her position in the White House, will be integral to helping him choose a nominee.



He said, “She’s an exceptional lawyer, former attorney general of California, and former member of the judiciary committee and I will listen carefully to all the advice I’m given, and I’ll study the records and former cases carefully.”

For the record, Kamala Harris is one of the worst prosecutors in the history of prosecutors. She sent more black men to prison than any other prosecutor in California history.



Democrats hope that the nomination will re-engage Democrats, who are sorely in need of a boost in the run up of what is shaping up to be a very challenging midterm election for the party.

