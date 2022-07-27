Mainstay Actor Paul Sorvino Passes Away at Age 83 (Goodfellas, Law & Order, Over 145 Other Credits)

Paul Sorvino, the tall, dark and imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on “Law and Order, has died at the age of 83.
His publicist, Roger Neal, said he died Monday morning of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.
“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife, Dee Dee said in a statement.
Dee Dee also said in an Instagram post, I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lives is gone. I am heartbroken.”
Paul Sorvino was born in Brooklyn in 1939 to a mother who taught piano and father who was a foreman in a robe factory. Sorvino was musically inclined from a young age and attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy inNew York where he fell for the theater. He made his Broadway debut in 1964 in “Bajour” and his film debut in Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa?” in 1970.
Sorvino had three children from his first marriage, including Academ Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino. He also directed and starred in 2012’s “The Trouble with Cali,” a film written by his daughter Amanda Sorvino and featuring his son Michael Sorvino.
When he learned that Mira was among one of many allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced producer, in the midst of the #MeToo reckoning, Sorvino told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein “would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”
Corvino was proud of his daughter and cried when she won the best supporting actress Oscar for “Mighty Aphrodite” in1996. He told the Los Angeles Times that night that he didn’t have the words to express how he felt.
Paul Sorvino was a great actor and will be missed by his family, friends and many fans.
