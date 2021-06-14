Magazine Editor Says He’s Not Hiring Ivy League Graduates Because They Have “Kind of a Distorted View of Reality”

A magazine editor says he’s not planning on hiring any Ivy League college graduates in the future because of their take on life and reality.

“I would just say that 10 years ago, I would have seen that as a big positive on their resume, and now I see it as a negative that they have to overcome in the interview because obviously, there is going to be great kids all over in higher [education] at different schools,” Rusty Reno, the editor of First Things magazine, told Fox & Friends on Wednesday.

Reno says that Ivey League graduates “have been damaged” and have a “kind of distorted view of reality.”

He also said they are too busy “worrying about pronouns.” Isn’t that the truth?

“How can you get work done if everybody is tiptoeing around the office worrying about triggering someone?” he said. “And so, I think that that’s a big change, I think in the last decade, for me to sort of look at meet and interview students and go, wow, they have been damaged.”

This is the old adage that we used to live by. Most of the old school generation will take hard work and experience over education 10/10 because they know who’s going to work, and who expects to be the boss on the first day.

The editor also went on to say that they become “dysfunctional” and are “encouraged to nurture grievances” instead of persevering through life and working hard.

Reno wrote, “In recent years, I’ve taken stock of my assumptions about who makes for the best entry-level employee. I have no doubt that Ivy League universities attract smart, talented and ambitious kids. But do these institutions add value?”

“My answer is increasingly negative. Dysfunctional kids are coddled and encouraged to nurture grievances, while normal kids are attacked and educationally abused. Listening to Haverford’s all-college Zoom meeting also made it clear that today’s elite students aren’t going to schools led by courageous adults. Deprived of good role models, they’re less likely to mature into good leaders themselves.”

Well what do you know, someone who’s realizing that you can’t hire spoiled, virtue signaling, know it all brats and have your company succeed? Who knew?

