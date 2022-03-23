MADELEINE ALBRIGHT FIRST FEMALE SECRETARY OF STATE PASSES AWAY AT 84

The trailblazing diplomat and politician Madeleine Albright died Wednesday according to her family. Albright was 84​.



Albright became the first female Secretary of State in 1997, when President Bill Clinton chose her as America’s top diplomat, where she served that position the last four years of the Clinton administration, from 1997 until 2001.



While serving in her position, Albright was the highest-ranking woman in the history of the United States government. However, she was not in the line of succession for the presidency because she was a native of Czechoslovakia, in the largest city of Prague. Czechoslovakia was separated into two countries in 1993, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.



Her family announced her death earlier today I (Wednesday) on Twitter saying, “She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The tweet said the cause of death was from cancer.



Her family continued, “A tireless champion of democracy and human rights, at the time of her death she was a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, part of Dentons Global Advisors, chair of Albright Capital Management, president of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship foundation, chair of the National Democratic Institute, chair of the U.S. Defense Policy Board, and an author.”



Her family continued to express their love for Albright, explaining,” She founded the Albright Institute for Global Affairs at Wellesley College, served as a lifetime trustee of The Aspen Institute and was a member of the chapter of the Washington National Cathedral.”



Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W. Bush for using “the shock of force” rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.

In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, saying her life was an inspiration to all Americans.



Madeleine Albright, born Marie Jana Korbelova, was a native of Prague who came to the United States as a refuge in 1948 and rose to the heights of American policy-making,

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...