LYING Psaki Attacks Border Patrol AGAIN Over Now Debunked Horse-Whipping Story That Forced Multiple Retractions (VIDEO)

The White House Press Secretary isn’t known for telling the truth, so why should it surprise anyone that she’s at it again lying about the Border Patrol whipping Haitian migrants trying to come into the country ILLEGALLY at the southern border.

Psaki tool to the podium to yet again spread more disinformation and lies about those trying to protect Americas southern border.

“And the El Paso Times put out a clarification saying, it was not an actual whip,” a reporter asked. “Does that change anything for the administration in light of the statements that were made last week?”

“I don’t think anyone could look at those photos and think that was appropriate action or behavior, or something that should be accepted within our administration,” she continued. “There’s an investigation that’s ongoing. We’ll let that play out, but our reaction to the photos has not changed.”

Psaki also said that Border Patrol agents had been suspended over the nonsensical BS story.

“There is a reason that these horse patrols have been in place and continue to be in place in some parts across the country,” she said. “Of course, our Department of Homeland Security will continue to look at and assess, especially as the investigation concludes, what that looks like. They have been suspended in Del Rio, Texas. That was a step in response, of course, directly to those horrific photos.”

The photographer who took the photos, Paul Ratje, told KTSM that the pictures can be “misconstrued.”

“Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” Ratje said.

“I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje said. “He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

.@axios has been forced to issue a retraction after wrongly claiming in viral tweet that US Border Patrol agents were whipping the economic migrants at the border in Texas. https://t.co/xdRa3MO8jE — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2021

“We deleted a previous tweet that referred to Border Patrol agents as whipping at Haitian migrants. The story has been updated to include comments from some journalists on the border who did not see whipping occur,” Axios said in a Twitter statement on Sunday.

Conservative journalist Kyle Becker took to Twitter and hammered Axios.

This post is being reported as disinformation. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 26, 2021

Thanks to our friends at Becker News for contributing to parts of this article.

