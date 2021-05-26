LUNAR ECLIPSE TO COINSIDE WITH SUPER FLOWER BLOOD MOON THIS WEEK

The first lunar eclipse of the decade will make an eerie appearance as it coincides with a Super Flower Blood Moon and will peak at 7:14 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.



This week’s full Moon will be the second Supermoon of the season and will appear brighter and larger than the usual. Supermoons happen a few times a year at most and they are on average about 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a typical Moon.



The name is derived from a May full Moon, also known as a Flower Moon, and because of a total lunar eclipse is set to occur at the same time, therefore it’s being called the “Super Flower Blood Moon.” This will be 2021’s only total lunar eclipse. with the last one occurring January 21, 2019.



The phenomenon occurs when the moon and Sun are on opposite sides of the Earth, and the Moon enters Earth’s shadow. During that time, the Moon doesn’t get any direct sunlight, though it’s still exposed to light filtered around Earth’s atmosphere. When that light hits the Moon’s surface, it’s reflected back with a red glow because air molecules in the atmosphere tend to scatter blue light.



The eclipse won’t be visible everywhere as only parts of North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania will be able to see it. In The U.S., those who are located east of the Mississippi will experience a partial lunar eclipse before the moon sets below the horizon, and those along the East Coast won’t see much of anything, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The best viewing in the U.S. are Alaska and Hawaii, but most western states should have a decent view.



The moon will reach the closest point in its orbit to Earth Tuesday at 9:21 p.m. ET. At that point, it will be around 222,000 miles from Earth rather than the normal average distant of 240,000 miles. Then on Wednesday at 4:47 a.m. ET, the moon will enter the outer edge of Earth’s shadow. The partial eclipse will begin less than an hour later, at 5:45 a.m. ET, then end at 8:52 a.m. ET.



Countries in the Asian Pacific Rim, including China and Russia, can view the eclipse just after moonrise. The best views will be from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.



If you are not sure when it will be in your area, Timeanddate.com offers a guide that will show where it will be clearly visible where you live. It will also provide a live stream of the event starting at 5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. If you plan to watch outside, it will be best to find the highest vantage point to watch from, since the moon will be low in the sky.

