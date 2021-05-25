LUNACY: AOC Says She’s In “Therapy” Over Jan 6 Because Capitol Riot, Says Lawmakers “Served in War”

Just when you thought the radical left couldn’t get any more ignorant, but wait there’s more. This time from radical left wing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who now is saying things that should make every veteran in America irate.

During an interview with Latino USA, the socialist loving AOC says that she was in “therapy” in response to the Capitol incident on January 6, 2021. But just wait, it’s about to get even more mentally disturbed and ridiculous.

The radical socialist said it “had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode” and even falsely claimed that the experience meant that she and other lawmakers “served in war.”

“After the 6th, I took some time and it was really Ayanna Pressley when I explained to her what happened to me, like the day of, because I ran to her office and she was like, ‘you need to recognize trauma,’” Ocasio-Cortez said during the interview.

“And I feel like I learned this the hard way after my father had passed away when I was a teenager … That happened at a young age and I locked it away. You have to live with it for years,” she added.

“Oh yeah, I’m doing therapy but also I’ve just slowed down,” she said. “I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode.”

Ocasio-Cortez then turned the conversation to former Vice President Mike Pence, saying he was removed from the chamber just a minute before “these terrorists, insurrectionists got into the Senate chamber.”

“Pence was the one person, arguably, that had one of the most important roles in making sure that procedurally the Electoral College counts went on as proceeded,” the socialist said.

Sixty seconds could have meant potentially the difference between what we have right now and a martial state,” she continued. “This was an all-out attempted coup.”

“If 60 seconds went differently, if a different door was opened, if a chair wasn’t barricaded in a certain way, we could have a completely different reality right now,” the radical lawmaker added. “We don’t want to acknowledge that that’s how close we got, but that is how close we got.”

Breitbart reports:

Weeks after the event, Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram, identifying herself as the victim of sexual assault and adding that the January 6 riot traumatized her further.

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I thought I was going to die” and criticized those who sought to move past that day.

“They’re trying to tell us to move on without any accountability, without any truth-telling, or without confronting the extreme damage, loss of life, trauma,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“The reason I say this, and the reason I’m getting emotional is because they told us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what happened, or even telling us to apologize,” she said, adding those are the “tactics of abusers”

WATCH:

AOC recounting her horrifying experience hiding in her office during the insurrection.





How deranged are these leftists that they actually think they went to war over people taking selfies at the Capitol, it’s beyond ridiculous at this point. It’s been almost 5 months now, it’s time to move on, it’s time to stop acting like victims and dividing this nation. This seems to be all the democrats want to do is continue to divide America.

