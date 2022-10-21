Lt. General Thomas McInerney Warns That The Deep State Is Going to Rig the Mid-Term Elections Again… Here’s How To Stop Them

Lt Gen Thomas McInerney joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break down how the Deep State plans to rig the 2022 Mid-Term Elections and what you, the American people, can do to stop it.

The consistent theme among the GOP is that we are going to see a massive Red wave during the upcoming Mid-Term Elections. This is, of course, due to the horrific state of our nation under the current regime, led by the Alleged President of the United States Joe Biden.

However, the Republican Party has had two years to fix 2020… and we’ve failed to ensure we don’t have a repeat in 2022. Without shutting down the ways in which the Deep State rigged the last election, history is sure to repeat itself.

Lt Gen Thomas McInerney shared my concerns during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, and alleges that the powers-that-be are planning to use Hammer & Scorecard yet again, ensuring that the 2022 Election will be rigged against the GOP.

As he explains, this is why we, as the Conservative Movement, must be vigilant this time around. Remember, we know what to expect. We know what to look for.

One of the keys that the retired Lt General explained is that everyone MUST vote in person to ensure that your vote has the best chance of being counted. Additionally, he makes the case that no matter what part you are a part of, Democrat, Republican or Independent, its a necessary to vote Republican in this election to go against the Deep State’s plan of using the Democrat Party to fundamentally destroy America and establish a one world government.

And I’ll add this: The only way to ensure that we catch the riggers of the election is to turn out in massive numbers to vote. This forces them to over-extend themselves in stealing the election, which allows us to catch them in the act.

This means that you cannot listen to those claiming that we should refrain from voting until the elections are secure. No, instead we must vote in massive numbers to give us another opportunity to expose them for all to see.

