LOVELY: FBI Investigating Hack of Its Own Computer Network

As if the Department of Justice and the FBI couldn’t be in tatters and turmoil anymore than they already are, now we’ve got this news coming in on your Friday.

The FBI is investigating a hack of its computer network, in an isolated incident that was now contained, the agency said on Friday.

“The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information,” the agency said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without providing further details.

The FBI officials believe it involved computers at its New York office which were used to investigate child sexual exploitation. Oh, you mean the field office responsible for the Jeffrey Epstein investigation? Where he miraculously and allegedly committed suicide while guards fell asleep and cameras malfunctioned.?

Is this the same group housing Ghislaine Maxwell?

It wasn’t immediately clear when the incident occurred and details were scarcely given to the media and American people as usual.

One source told CNN that the origin of the attack is still being probed.

The FBI breach is the latest in a series of high profile U.S. government hacking incidents over the last decade. Back in late 2020, officials discovered a widespread cyber espionage operation within numerous federal networks by hackers tied to Russian intelligence.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

