Louisville Metro Police Release Body Cam Footage of Bank Shooting [GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING – LANGUAGE]

The Louisville Metro Police Department has released the body cam footage of the horrific bank shooting in Louisville where a deranged liberal killed five and wounded six others, including two police officers.

One police officer was shot in the head, and underwent emergency surgery, but is said to be doing better than expected according to reports.

This is tough to watch, and there is a STRONG LANGUAGE and GRAPHIC WARNING.

Watch at your own risk

WATCH:

Louisville Police release bodycam of bank shooting… pic.twitter.com/kn06CsJz31 — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) April 11, 2023

