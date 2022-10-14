LOUISIANA HOMEOWNER SHOOTS AND HOSPITALIZES ARMED FEMALE INTRUDER

A burglar was hospitalized after accidentally waking up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house early Monday morning in Livingston Parish around 2:00 a.m.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a Facebook post, “The homeowners were sleeping when they were awakened by a popping sound under the carport of their home on Friendship Road. They realized an armed female suspect had gained entry to their home by breaking their back door window.

According to Ard, one of the homeowners grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed. The burglar was identified as 23-year-old Paige Clark, who was shot twice in the leg and hip and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and expected to survive.

Sheriff Ard also said the homeowner was legally armed inside their residence and shot the suspect who was inside without permission.

Clark was taken to the hospital, and upon release will be booked into jail facing charges that include “aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal use of weapons and burglary from a vehicle.”

Following the suspect’s release from the hospital, authorities said she’ll be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Investigators said Clark faces the below charges:

Agg burglary

Burglary from a vehicle

Theft of a motor vehicle

Illegal use of weapons

The homeowner was not injured in the incident.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...