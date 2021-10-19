Loudoun County Prosecutor Who Sought to Jail Father of Girl Allegedly Raped at School (And Covered Up) Has Ties to George Soros

The Loudoun County prosecutor who was trying to get jail time against a father who as arrested at as school board meeting for calling out the school on covering up his daughters alleged rape in a bathroom has now been tied to progressive mega donor George Soros.

The Prosecutor is tied to not only George Soros but also Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj was exposed in the explosive report by The Daily Wire as the “progressive” elected county prosecutor who ran on a platform of ending “mass incarceration,” yet she sought jail time for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanor charges against Scott Smith, a father wanting justice for his daughters sexual assault that took place at the school and was covered up.

Smith was arrested back on June 22 at a school board meeting where he said his daughter was raped by a gender-fluid student in a school bathroom.

The student, a 15-year-old boy, was charged in that case with two counts of forcible sodomy and later arrested. He was then fitted with an ankle monitor and transferred to another school in Ashburn, where he was accused of committing another sexual assault against another female student in October.

Biberaj told Fox 5 on Friday that the decision to transfer the student to a different school came because he didn’t have a prior history of such behavior at the time, and she asked the public to “be patient” and refrain from judgement until “all the facts” in the case came to light.

Meanwhile, Smith’s attorney has announced plans to sue the school district over its handling of the case and his own arrest at the school board meeting. He was sentenced in that case to 10 days in jail, all suspended, contingent on a year of good behavior.

According to The Daily Wire, Biberaj appeared in court to personally prosecute Smith, despite knowing the details of the case involving his daughter. Smith’s attorney Elizabeth Lancaster told the outlet that she’s known Biberaj for “years” and was shocked when the charges against Smith weren’t dropped.

“The idea that they would actually be seeking jail time, I’d guess in my 15 years the number of times I’ve seen that happen would be zero,” Lancaster said. “The idea that this is a person who we need to put in a cage was astounding to me given the social justice reform she was pushing. I was blown away.”

The Daily Wire’s article appears to suggest Biberaj motives for prosecuting the case are political, claiming she is “known for leniency and alternatives to incarceration” in other cases. She came under fire earlier this month for dismissing of hundreds of domestic violence cases after an accused wife-beater out on bond allegedly murdered his wife with a hammer. An advocacy group called Virginians for Safe Communities is leading a recall effort against Biberaj because of that case, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

