Los Angeles School District Set to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines for Students 12 and Up, Even Though Vaccine is Emergency Only for 12-15-Year-Olds

In a stunning move this morning, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest, is set to vote on mandating Covid-19 for all eligible students in a special meeting Thursday afternoon. I suppose this is today’s version of “show me your a communist regime without saying it.”

“By the start of spring semester, every student 12 and up who is eligible and doesn’t have an exemption will have received a vaccine,” LAUSD school board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin told CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL, adding the district will be providing the vaccines.

According to a report included with an online copy of Thursday’s agenda, all students who are 12 or older and are attending school in-person would be required to have received their first Covid shot by no later than November 21, and be fully vaccinated by December 19.

Students participating in extracurricular activities in person such as sports, cheerleading, etc would need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

The report says “students with qualified and approved exemptions and conditional admissions” would be excluded from the mandate, but it doesn’t provide additional detail about potential exemptions.

The district which has more than 600,000 students began school on August 16. This would be the first major school district in the United States to mandate Covid-19 for its eligible students. We’re honestly not sure how this is allowable from a legality standpoint, it’s truly insane.

A smaller district in Los Angeles Country, Culver City Unified School District announced back in August that they planned to require all eligible students to be vaccinated by mid-November.

The district is “trying to do everything we possibly can to keep our schools safe,” pointing to the Delta variant as a threat to the community.

“Children are at risk from the Delta variant in ways we didn’t see last semester,” she said, “and our responsibility to children and our communities is their safety and well-being.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech is the only available vaccine for authorized EMERGENCY use for children between 12 and 15, it is NOT APPROVED by the FDA… So how are they going to mandate it for kids 12 to 15, it’s not been approved?

But that’s not an issue for the LAUSD school board, Franklin told CNN, saying, “We understand the benefits far outweigh the risks, and so the emergency authorization really isn’t weighing into our decision.”

“It is about the access,” she added, “and that we can provide it in this country to our children, and we want to do that as quickly as possible.”

Wait a minute, you understand the benefits outweigh the risk? These are our children here Stalin… You don’t get to make that call as a public school official, this is ridiculous!

Board member Jackie Goldberg said the mandate was “to save lives,” KCBS/KCAL reported. “That’s why there isn’t measles and mumps and rubella in our schools — because we vaccinate and we require it.”

What are your thoughts America? How insane are these people?

