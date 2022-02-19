Los Angeles Human Trafficking Operation Rescues More Than 80 Victims During Super Bowl

A Los Angeles law enforcement joint operation over Super Bowl weekend was announce this past week, and it resulted in the rescues of 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims, including children.

The weeklong operation also netted in hundreds of trafficking arrests authorities stated.

The annual “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” was held last week and coincide with the leading up to the Super Bowl, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Craig Sawyer, US Navy Seal and Founder of Vets 4 Child Rescue joined Matt Couch the week of the Super Bowl and discussed these operations around the Super Bowl.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said 74 adults and hight children were rescued while 34 suspected traffickers were arrested.

About 200 sex buyers, known as Johns, were also taken into custody as part of this joint operation.

“Remember, this is one week only,” Villanueva said. “This is just one small slice of what happens throughout the entire year.”

As Sawyer and Couch stated above, these events draw out these monsters, and are great opportunities to get them off the streets, and free those being trafficked.

