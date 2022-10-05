Los Angeles Gas Prices Hit ALL-TIME HIGH #LetsGoBrandon

That’s right, just as you were told things were getting better, poof, you were lied to yet again by the Biden administration.

Gas prices have now hit an all-time record high in Los Angeles, California. The average price of a single gallon in L.A. soared to almost $6.50, passing the previous record of $6.42 back in June.

The rest of the country has seen prices start to go back up as well, in Arkansas prices have rose more than 10-15% in the last month again.

Newsom and Biden have both tried to blame California’s hefty gas prices on corporate greed rather than the states moronically high communist like high taxes.

“To the oil and gas executives, do not, do not, do not use this storm as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” he said. “The price of oil has dropped in recent weeks. The price of gas should be going down as well.”

Gas prices are expected to rise even more across America as OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) announced they’re going to reduce oil production by 1 million barrels per day in order to raise prices and profitability.

This is what happens when you have a weak fool in the White House. As the title of the article says, “Let’s Go Brandon!”

