Longtime TNA Wrestling Announcer Don West Passes Away at Age 59

Longtime TNA Wrestling announcer and broadcast partner of legendary Mike Tenay, Don West passed away on Friday December 30, at age 59 after a long battle with lymphoma.

Tenay noted that he had heard the news directly from West’s wife, Terri.

Tenay reflected on his longtime friendship and relationship with West and stated that he and West bonded as soon as they met.

He called him a friend and stated that they had years of great moments both on and off camera.

Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) December 30, 2022

Others in the wrestling business quickly chimed in on their condolences and thoughts on West’s passing away.

Sorry to hear about the passing of Impact Wrestling Commentator Don West. Don was an incredible man with so much energy. My Prayers go to his family. #RIPDon pic.twitter.com/mXJkVWblWQ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 30, 2022

Rest in Peace and Power Don West:



When I received the text from Don’s wife, Terri, earlier today on his passing I had an overwhelming feeling of mixed emotions—so happy and relieved for him that he was out of pain and his cancer was gone;but, the finality of his death was..(1/3) pic.twitter.com/7a9r39Kr2t — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) December 31, 2022

RIP Don West! A great man in every sense of the word! LOVE YOU BROTHER!!! The world lost another amazing person to this terrible disease is not having your amazing spirit around anymore is all of our loss! Today I will celebrate the man you where and the legacy you left! — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) December 30, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed. #RIPDonWest pic.twitter.com/gy2s4vQDUj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Don West. You were an incredible person to work with, and I thank you for the excitement you brought to calling our matches. You will be missed. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 30, 2022

RIP Don West. Truly devastating news. A great friend and someone who had one of the most infectious personalities I’ve ever known. A true joy to be around all of the time. I cherish the laughs, conversations and fun times we had together. Godspeed my friend. 😢 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 30, 2022

Rest in Power DW. He was an amazing individual and his powerful spirit will live forever. He touched so many people in so many special ways. Just saying his name always makes me smile. — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) December 30, 2022

Some of my fondest and happiest memories from my time in TNA was you and Don on commentary together. I am so beyond saddened that we lost such a good one, but I’m happy he’s not suffering any longer. One of my bestest buds of the TNA days. 😪🙏🏼 — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) January 1, 2023

