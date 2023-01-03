Longtime TNA Wrestling Announcer Don West Passes Away at Age 59

News

Longtime TNA Wrestling announcer and broadcast partner of legendary Mike Tenay, Don West passed away on Friday December 30, at age 59 after a long battle with lymphoma.

Tenay noted that he had heard the news directly from West’s wife, Terri.

Tenay reflected on his longtime friendship and relationship with West and stated that he and West bonded as soon as they met.

He called him a friend and stated that they had years of great moments both on and off camera.

Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera

Others in the wrestling business quickly chimed in on their condolences and thoughts on West’s passing away.

