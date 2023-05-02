Longtime Senate Democrat to Retire After Decades of Service at 79 Years Old

As the United States gears up for the 2024 election, pressure is mounting for the old guard to step down. A chorus of voices has been calling for veteran politicians such as Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, and Diane Feinstein to make way for fresh blood. Now, long-serving Democrat Sen.

Ben Cardin of Maryland has announced his intention to retire from politics. At 79 years old, Cardin is one of the oldest members of Congress.

Cardin announced his decision to step down via Twitter, where he thanked the people of Maryland for their trust and support over the years. His tweet included a link to a profile of his legislative work, as well as an interview with his wife Myrna.

Cardin told the Baltimore Sun that he always knew this election cycle would be the one where he would consider not running again. He added that he was “extremely confident” that the Democrats would retain the Senate seat.

The announcement has triggered speculation about who will replace Cardin. Maryland is a solidly blue state, which means that the Democratic candidate is likely to win the election. However, there are likely to be many contenders for the position. Some of the potential candidates include Rep. Jamie Raskin, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, and Rep. David Trone.

Republicans, for their part, see the retirement of a senior Democrat as an opportunity to seize the initiative. The National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Tate Mitchell told Fox News that the Democrats were quickly realizing that the Senate wouldn’t be any fun for them when the Republicans regained the majority in 2024.

Cardin has a long and distinguished career in politics. He has served in the Senate since 2007 and currently chairs the Small Business Committee. Prior to that, he served in the House and was speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates. His retirement marks the end of an era in Maryland politics, but it also opens up exciting new possibilities for the state and the country as a whole.

As the race to replace Cardin heats up, one thing is certain: the people of Maryland will have an important decision to make. They will need to choose a candidate who can carry on the work that Cardin has done and who can represent their interests effectively in Washington. With so much at stake, the election is sure to be closely watched by political observers across the country. The eyes of the nation will be on Maryland in 2024.

