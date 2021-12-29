LONGTIME SENATE DEMOCRAT LEADER HARRY REID PASSES AWAY AT 82

Harry Reid, the former boxer, Senate majority leader, and longest-serving member of Congress for the state of Nevada​, has died at the age of 82.

Reid was also the son of a Nevada miner who rose to become one of the most powerful Democrats in Senate history.



In a statement from Reid’s family, his wife, Landra Gould said in a statement that he died Tuesday afternoon after a “four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.”



She continued, “Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend. We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years. We are especially​y grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that meant the world to him. He died peacefully surrounded by family and friends.”



“We are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind both on the national stage and his beloved Nevada. Harry was deeply touched to see his decades of service to Nevada honored in recent weeks with the renaming of Las Vegas’ airport in his honor,” Landra Gould added.



The Clark County Commission voted unanimously in February to rename the airport after reports of McCarran’s “history of perpetuating racism, xenophobia and antisemitism,” as reported by the Associated Press.

And, on December 15, Las Vegas’ McCarran Airport officially changed its name to Harry Reid International Airport, after being named after Nevada’s Senator Patrick McCarran for the past 73 years.



Accolades are pouring in to the Reid family. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that Reid was one of the “most amazing individuals I’ve ever met. He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class. He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day.”



Reid is survived by his wife Landra Reid, five children and 19 grandchildren. Landra said, “Funeral arrangements would beannounced in the coming days.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...