Longtime New Jersey Substitute Teacher Arrested and Charged for Masturbating in Front of His Students (VIDEO)

Parents in Nutley, New Jersey are outraged today, and no we didn’t make up the name of this city to go along with this story. A longtime substitute teacher has been arrested for masturbating in front of his students.

The teacher was charged with several counts of child endangerment and one count of lewdness for incidents that police said happened inside the classroom while he was teaching.

Nutley police arrested 58-year-old Richard Dunn this week after an investigation tied him to at least two separate incidents. The first incident happened and was reported to authorities on March 11 at Nutley High School. An investigation later uncovered a second incident which is said to have taken place at a middle school back on Feb 1.

We know what you’re thinking, if this person has an incident report of masturbating in front of middle schoolers, how in the hell did he continue to get work until this was cleared up? The school district should be fully liable here.

Police refuse to provide details about the behavior they are calling, “inappropriate,” parents told PIX11 News they were told by students inside a media class that Dunn was masturbating at his desk.

Video of the incident was widely shared on social media, causing parents as you can imagine, and rightfully so to lose their minds.

The video clip has also became part of the investigation.

A NJ substitute teacher was arrested and charged this week after he masturbated in front of his students pic.twitter.com/ZznAWhF6kl — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2022

In a statement announcing Dunn’s arrest, Nutley’s Public Safety Director insists authorities acted quickly saying “protecting the children, and the residents of this community is our number one concern. When police are called upon to investigate allegations as serious as the ones reported last week, we prioritize our efforts to ensure no one is at risk.”

It remains unclear at this time if the school district was aware of the Feb 1 incident, but that is now also under investigation.

The school says they will provide counseling and support services to students and teachers, as needed, throughout the district.

4 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...