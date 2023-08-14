Longtime Democrat Lawmaker Passes Away at Age 69

In a somber turn of events, South Carolina bids farewell to a political stalwart, State Sen. John Scott. With over three decades of dedicated service as a Democratic legislator, Scott’s untimely demise at the age of 69 has left the state in mourning. The Medical University of South Carolina hospital became the backdrop for this sad farewell.

The precise cause of Scott’s passing shrouds in mystery, though earlier this year, he grappled with health concerns related to blood clot complications. Scott’s journey in the political arena began in 1990, when he secured a seat in the state House. Unwavering in his commitment, he transitioned to the state Senate in 2008 after triumphing in the state senate race, as per reliable sources like The State.

A heartfelt statement from Scott’s family, shared via the Senate president’s office, announced, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, and brother, Senator John L Scott, Jr. He passed away serenely, surrounded by his cherished family and close companions. During this difficult time, we seek the community’s solace and prayers.”

Throughout his tenure, Scott contributed his wisdom and energy to various committees within the state Senate. His dedication was evident in his involvement with the Senate’s Banking and Insurance committee, Education committee, Finance committee, Labor, Commerce and Industry committee, and the Legislative Oversight and Medical Affairs committee. A notable achievement in his career was the advocacy for the establishment of the state’s education lottery in 2002—a pivotal step towards funding higher education through scholarships.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) offered his condolences in a statement that captured the sentiment of many, saying, “Peggy and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Senator John Scott. With over 30 years of service in the General Assembly, he has had a profound impact on Richland County and all of South Carolina. He will be deeply missed. May God bless him and his family.” The state of South Carolina has undeniably lost a dedicated public servant whose legacy will be remembered for years to come.

My statement on the passing of Senator John Scott: pic.twitter.com/ZLGXnrU7Vr — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 13, 2023

