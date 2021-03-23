Long Dormant Volcano Comes to Life in Southwestern Iceland Over the Weekend

A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland has came to life as it flared up on Friday night in the region. The volcano spilled lava down two sides in the areas first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

The initial footage on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office shoed a relatively small eruption so far, with two streams of lava that ran down opposite directions. The glow from the Laval could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, which is about 20 miles away.

The Department of Emergency Management says they do not anticipate evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley, about 1.5 miles from the nearest road.

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.

The signs of a possible eruption had been there recently with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks. Volcanologists were still taken by surprise the seismic activity had calmed before the latest eruption.

