LONG AND LOUD! Duchess Of Cornwall Horrified After Joe Biden Releases Booty Belch in Front of Her

The President of the United States Joe Biden is making lasting impressions around the globe, and normally its not with his policies or brain power.

According to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, President Joe Biden released a “long and loud” fart in front of her at the Glasgow COP26 climate conference.

The Duchess says she was horrified and shocked, and “hasn’t stopped talking about” the fart since it took place. “It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” an insider told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

But wait, there’s more! Check out what Breitbart reported:

Ironically he has earlier pledged that one of the most important things society faces in the near term is to “reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible.”

At the diplomatic reception, which was originally supposed to have been hosted by the Queen until she was ordered to rest by doctors, Biden was seen sharing a joke with Prince William, at one stage placing a hand on his shoulder.

The 78-year-old leader was also snapped falling asleep before his untimely release in front of the wife of Prince Charles.

His eyes closed for 30 seconds, and he was woken up by a man in a suit at the conference on Monday afternoon sparking the U.S. leader to quickly uncross his arms and began to clap for the opening speaker, as Breitbart News reported.

This was not the first time the president has been accused of being less than economical with wind.

In May 2020 he was accused of audibly farting during a campaign livestream.

On that occasion Biden was appearing with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and as the candidate was speaking, he shifted in his chair, and a strange noise was heard.

The White House declined to comment last night, the Mail reports.

