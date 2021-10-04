LOL! Young Turks Cenk Uygur Says He Would ‘End’ UFC’s Joe Rogan in a Fight

The Young Turk’s Cenk Uygur is in the news again, and this time it’s not for crying about President Trump winning the 2016 presidential elections.

The host is now taking aim at top rated podcaster, comedian, and UFC announcer Joe Rogan, who happens to be a multiple stripe black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

The Young Turk’s front man says he would “end” Joe Rogan in a fight. Rogan, a mixed martial arts fighter, we’re sure is laughing at this notion.

To all the loser @joerogan fans crying over my attack on his “freedom” hypocrisy & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself. If he doesn’t like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

I’d love to see Cenk say this to Rogan’s face, wouldn’t you America? It’ll never happen, but if it does I’ll give $1,500 to the charity of his choice.

I'd love for you to say this to Rogan's face, or anyone's face for that matter Cenk… I'll donate $1,500 to the charity of your choice if you say this to Joe's face tough guy! https://t.co/8K2nOY7OOi — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 4, 2021

However it looks like Cenk might actually be intelligent enough to accept the challenges. This could be must watch TV America.

Deal. Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later. https://t.co/vB2FeGgiKr — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

We’re going to leave this video here, hoping that maybe Cenk will want to do this for Charity America. 🙂

