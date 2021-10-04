LOL! Young Turks Cenk Uygur Says He Would ‘End’ UFC’s Joe Rogan in a Fight

The Young Turk’s Cenk Uygur is in the news again, and this time it’s not for crying about President Trump winning the 2016 presidential elections.
The host is now taking aim at top rated podcaster, comedian, and UFC announcer Joe Rogan, who happens to be a multiple stripe black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
The Young Turk’s front man says he would “end” Joe Rogan in a fight. Rogan, a mixed martial arts fighter, we’re sure is laughing at this notion.
I’d love to see Cenk say this to Rogan’s face, wouldn’t you America? It’ll never happen, but if it does I’ll give $1,500 to the charity of his choice.
However it looks like Cenk might actually be intelligent enough to accept the challenges. This could be must watch TV America.
We’re going to leave this video here, hoping that maybe Cenk will want to do this for Charity America. 🙂