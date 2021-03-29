LOL! White House Press Secretary Blames Pandemic for BANNING Reports from Border Facilities

It’s got to the point where we’re just circling back on everything in America now days, hasn’t it?

Now White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is blaming the global pandemic on the White House and Biden Administration banning reporters from jam-packed border facilities. No I’m serious, that’s actually what she said.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday” with liberal loving Chris Wallace, Psaki said this asinine statement.

During one part of the riveting interview (sarcasm) Wallace played a clip of President Biden saying the media would have “full access” to the detention facilities along the border, and then noted that hasn’t happened.

“The only way we know how bad conditions are for some 5,000 minors in these Border Patrol facilities is because of … pictures that members Congress have released on their own,” he said.

“Jen, these kids are living in these conditions now. They’re not living in these conditions some indeterminate time from now when the president says everything will be fixed. So why not allow reporters and camera crews in — even on a pool basis — safely to take pictures and show the American people what’s happening in these Border Patrol facilities right now?”

Psaki responded that Biden was “committed” to doing exactly that, to which prompted Wallace to ask, “But when?”

“Just last week we had a pool camera providing footage to Fox News into the shelters. We want to provide access into the Border Patrol facilities. We’re mindful of the fact that we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Psaki said.

“We want to keep these kids safe, keep the staff safe. But we’re absolutely committed to transparency and providing access to media to the Border Patrol facilities, and we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Wallace responded with “At this point, in terms of allowing access to Border Patrol facilities for reporters, you are being less transparent than the Trump administration.”

Psaki then became irate, and responded with this.

“Well, first of all, Chris, the Trump administration was turning away kids at the border, sending them back on the treacherous journey, or they were ripping kids from the arms of their parents. We’re not doing that. We are committed to allowing cameras into the Border Patrol facilities, absolutely,” she said.

This too was a lie. The Trump administration didn’t turn them away — rather, it flew them back home, thus dis-incentivizing more children from making the extremely dangerous trek to the border. Biden’s allegedly “compassionate” strategy of instead embracing every child has done the exact opposite.

As of Friday, an estimated 18,000 (and counting) illegal alien children were in U.S. custody, with more crossing the border by the day, by the hour and likely even by the minute. And despite Psaki’s claim otherwise, children were still being separated from their parents.

You can read more from our friends at Biz Pac Review.

