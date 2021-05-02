LOL! SNL Cast Members Given Safe Space If They Can’t Handle Being With Elon Musk for May 8 Show

So much for thick skin from these liberal losers over at Saturday Night Live. Some of the cast members and writers do not want to appear with Billionaire Tesla and Tech mogul Elon Musk. Musk is slated to be an upcoming host for Saturday Night Live, but the cast and writers are super butthurt about it.

Two SNL cast members posted and then delete hateful messages towards the Tesla CEO on social media shortly after it was announced that Musk will host the May 8 episode.

Last month, it was announced that Musk would host “SNL.”

“Weekend Update” host Michael Che did what comedians are supposed to do: make jokes. During an interview with former “SNL” star Jimmy Fallon, Che joked about Musk hosting, “I am excited to meet him, but I don’t know if he knows, usually, we have this tradition at ‘Saturday Night Live,’ it’s customary for the hosts to give like a couple million dollars to the cast members.”

Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is 😈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2021

The SpaceX founder tweeted, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” which received over 215,000 Likes on Twitter.

“SNL” cast member Bowen Yang took a screen capture of Musk’s tweet and replied, “What the f*** does this even mean?”

“SNL” writer Andrew Dismukes reacted on Instagram by saying, “Only CEO I want to do a sketch with is Cher-E Oteri,” a reference to “Saturday Night Live” alum Cheri Oteri.

After the news of one of the richest people on the planet set to host the comedy show, longtime “SNL” cast member Aidy Bryant reposted a tweet by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that said, “The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people. Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans. That is a moral obscenity.”

Sanders, an avowed socialist, has butted heads with the billionaire Musk in the past. Sanders called out Musk, who has a net worth of $173 billion.

“We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country,” Sanders said in March. “That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable.”

NBC revealed that any “SNL” cast members offended by Elon Musk will be provided a safe space.

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it,” a source told Page Six. “[‘SNL’ boss Lorne Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”

While Musk hosts the May 8 episode, Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest on the comedy skit show, and she received blowback for participating in a teaser clip with the billionaire. When announcing her appearance on “SNL” with Musk, the pop singer was met with some criticism from dozens of her diehard fans.

A fan tweeted, “I like you, Miley. But there is no way in hell that I’ll be watching Elon Musk do anything. Honestly, folks should boycott this.”

Another stated, “Girl you have the power to stop this.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Don’t show. Not worth it. He’s not worth it.”

