LOL! Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’ (Portrayal of Michelle Obama) CANCELED!

According to a Deadline report, Showtime will not be picking up a second season of the one-hour drama anthology series “The First Lady.” The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer.

The media like to say that Michelle Obama is incredibly well-liked and loved by a huge majority of Americans. Perhaps there’s some truth to those claims, or at least there used to be, but it looks much more likely that the American people are not at all interested in getting more of Michelle Obama in their lives.

Much less enough to make most Americans rethink the possibility of Michelle Obama ever making a run for president.

Some evidence of that is the horribly flopping Showtime Series, “The First Lady.” The show which starred woke actor Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, has been canceled in its one and only season.

Though it focused on others as well, the show was often seen as a way to promote and celebrate Michelle Obama, awoman who the wokes love for obvious reasons and whose potential career aspirations they would like to further, keeping her in our minds with a high-budget, dramatic show connecting with such famous figures from history as Eleanor Roosevelt.

But it didn’t work out, as the average American was entirely uninterested in watching the show.

Deadline also reported that a Showtime spokesperson commenting on the show’s cancelation said, “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series “The First Lady” will not be moving forward with another season. We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders.”

As much as how Showtime might want to applaud those people, both average Americans and critics didn’t. As Deadline delicately put it, “The show received a lukewarm reception from critics.”

And to be honest, that lukewarm reception was really harsh criticism, or at least harsh enough to melt Viola Davis, the snowflake, who complained about the criticism she received in the show, saying, “It is incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work.”

Davis continued, “How do you move on from the hurt, from failure? But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

The BBC reported that the Daily Mail’s report said, “Davis was mercilessly ridiculed and drew attention to a plethora of critical tweets. One view called Davis’s “exaggerated portrayal unnecessary and borderline insulting.”

Another tweeted, “They set Viola Davis up by allowing her keep her mouth that way throughout the filming. It’s so cringey and distracting.”

Some viewers likened Davis’s expression to “duckface,” a term which describes an exaggerated pouting expression, often employed by social media influencers. “Viola Davis’s face must have been so tired,” one user joked.

So, the Michelle Obama promo didn’t work out and a woke actor was ridiculed. Sounds like a win-win to me!

