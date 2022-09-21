LOL! Maren Morris Says ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’ Going to CMA Awards Because of Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Transphobic Posts

Liberal country music singer Maren Morris continued her meltdown and anger towards country music superstar Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. Yes, we’re as stunned as you are to use the phrase “liberal country music singer.”

Maren Morris now says “I don’t feel comfortable” going to the CMA Awards after Brittany and Jason Aldean’s transphobic posts. Yes Maren, because those who listen to country music are so into being trans, you mental midget.

Maren Morris: ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’ Going to CMA Awards After Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Transphobic Posts https://t.co/MdCG3Q0m1a — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2022

Morris says she hasn’t decided if she’s going to the awards or not.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Basically Morris is upset because Brittany Aldean won’t bow down to her and apologize for having a different opinion than her, and that’s the facts jack!

“I think there are people in country music that want it to be niche. They don’t want it to expand. They don’t care about it becoming more inclusive. It’s theirs, and everyone else is an other, or woke, or whatever.”

It’s country music Maren, no we don’t want you singing about transgenders, we want Waylan, Willie, Jason, Travis Tritt, and others. How is this hard to understand?

Here’s the video of Brittany looking sexy and conservative that triggered Morris and caused her to attack Aldean.

“‘It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.'”

You just can’t take these people on the left seriously anymore America, it’s getting absurd.

