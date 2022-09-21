LOL! Maren Morris Says ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’ Going to CMA Awards Because of Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Transphobic Posts

Liberal country music singer Maren Morris continued her meltdown and anger towards country music superstar Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. Yes, we’re as stunned as you are to use the phrase “liberal country music singer.”
Maren Morris now says “I don’t feel comfortable” going to the CMA Awards after Brittany and Jason Aldean’s transphobic posts. Yes Maren, because those who listen to country music are so into being trans, you mental midget.
Morris says she hasn’t decided if she’s going to the awards or not.
“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”
Basically Morris is upset because Brittany Aldean won’t bow down to her and apologize for having a different opinion than her, and that’s the facts jack!
“I think there are people in country music that want it to be niche. They don’t want it to expand. They don’t care about it becoming more inclusive. It’s theirs, and everyone else is an other, or woke, or whatever.”
It’s country music Maren, no we don’t want you singing about transgenders, we want Waylan, Willie, Jason, Travis Tritt, and others. How is this hard to understand?
Here’s the video of Brittany looking sexy and conservative that triggered Morris and caused her to attack Aldean.
“‘It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.'”
You just can’t take these people on the left seriously anymore America, it’s getting absurd.
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
By doing really simple and honest job online, I am already making an extra $43K good or more every month from home. I really made $35K in domestic income last month, which is not inheritable. Join up on this activity right now to begin increasing (avs-02) your online income by learning how to use the tools that are offered.
Website———>>> https://cashprofit99.netlify.app/
It really annoys me when supposed ‘reporters’ repeat manipulative language that the Left creates. Using the word ‘Transphobic’ in this headline is just as bad as when news anchors used the word ‘ethnic cleansing’ with no qualifiers — lending their approval that the term was legitimate.
I am currently making an extra $33,000 or many months from home doing extraordinarily honest and easy sports activities online from home. I while now no longer a doubt haven’t any inheritance withinside the remaining phrase month, specifically $20845 from this domestic hobby. ~X40~ i am currently interacting at some stage in this hobby and generating greater coins online from the agitate at the given statistics processing system ———_ https://fixjob11.blogspot.com