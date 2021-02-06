LOL! Hypocrite John Kerry Says Taking Private Jet to Climate Conference was Only Option.. Rules for Thee, But Not for Me

In more news that you won’t find hard to believe, the self proclaimed Climate Czar traveled to a “Climate Conference” in a private fuel guzzling jet this week. You can’t even make this idiocy up anymore America, its just like a train wreck you can’t turn away from.

Fox News Channel reported the back-and-forth Wednesday between Kerry and Icelandic journalist Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson, which had previously gone unreported in the American media.

If you offset your carbon – it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,’ Kerry told Kolbeinsson, who had asked the former secretary of State if that was an ‘environmental way to travel.’

‘I’ve been involved with this fight for years. I negotiated with President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris,’ Kerry continued, referencing the Chinese leader. ‘And, I believe, the time it takes me to get somewhere – I can’t sail across the ocean – I have to fly, meet with people and get things done.’

‘But, what I’m doing, almost full time, is working to win the battle on climate change, and in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive,’ Kerry added.

He didn’t explain to the Icelandic journalist how he offset carbon for the trip.

Former longtime GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich hammered Kerry as well on social media.

‘People should quit picking on John Kerry for taking a private plane to Iceland for an environmental award,’ Gingrich tweeted. ‘Do you really expect a political Prince like Kerry to sit in an Icelandair seat with mere citizens (Callista and I found the salmon they serve was superb)? Of course not.’

You can read more from our friends at The Daily Mail.

