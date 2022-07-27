LOL! Hilarious Video Shows Whoopi Goldberg Arguing About Abortion… With Herself (VIDEO)

One of the funniest videos we’ve seen in quite sometime, but it’s Whoopi Goldberg vs… Whoopi Goldberg… That’s right, she’s arguing with herself. What a great job by Dave Rubin’s crew over at The Blaze TV!

Blaze TV described the video wonderfully, calling it “a video mashup of “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg exposing her hypocrisy as she has a major Roe v. Wade meltdown. As her principles on “my body, my choice” flip-flop depending on the politics involved, Whoopi reveals herself to just be another celebrity hypocrite.”

Whoopi is currently on a pro-abortion kick, going fully back to the “my body, my choice” line. In early May, for example, she went on a long rant about abortion and her body, saying:

“You got people telling me I gotta wear a mask, or don’t wear a mask, or do this. Everybody wants to tell me what to do! This is my body!

“My doctor, and myself, and my child — that’s who makes the decision [about abortion].

“Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands. We got tired of tripping over [other] women in public bathrooms who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go.”

