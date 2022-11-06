LOL! Democrats in Full Blown Panic Mode Trying to Dance Their Way Into Office on TikTok [CRINGE VIDEOS INSIDE FROM BETO TO STACEY]

As of today, November 4, it isn’t looking good for Democrats. Many of them are pretty much guaranteed to lose their respective races and others are feeling the heat of a competitive race with their opponent right behind them. They could be overtaken at any moment.

So, it’s time to break out the big guns. You might reply that they already have with Obama campaigning in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and even California, with the feeble Biden staying in the friendly confines of blue states like Washington, also California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Of course, you have Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and many others Democrats endorsing all over the country.

But it seems even Obama and many other Democrat endorsers, isn’t the answer. So dancing is their choice as it is their age-old strategy of gyrating and hopping, for the approval of the masses, and is what apparently lies at the bottom of the barrel in terms of Democrat strategies and you can see the trend happening all across TikTok. Below are a few selections that we found, so far.

Here is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer who is currently attempting to fend off Tudor Dixon, a woman who is infinitely more competent and unafraid to do what needs to be done to fix a state that Whitmer broke. While the RCP average has Whitmer up by just over 4 points, the AmGreatness/InsiderAdvantage poll has them tied. Whitmer is out of ammo but she’s got one last card up her sleeve; the “Oh God oh God, please vote for” me dance.

These videos are absolutely the reason why the left is out of touch with America. They’re also the reason we’re laughing out asses off while drinking a nice Angel’s Envy bourbon right now, this is too much!

WATCH:

I present to you the “Oh God oh God, please vote for me” dance. pic.twitter.com/2HFO2XIRE2 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 4, 2022

Next up is Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke who is running for office again. It doesn’t matter where this time, just know that he’s going to lose because that’s what O’Rourke does. Anyway, here he is with his own TikTok dance he does with a girl who wants the right to kill children in the womb. O’Rourke says he’s the man for the job with a simultaneously awkward and creepy dance.

WHY?! WHY DOES THIS EXIST?! pic.twitter.com/Y0exh5Sgi9 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 3, 2022

But wait, there’s more.. Actress Kerry Washington helped out with a dance for election denier Stacey Abrams who dances better than her fellow Democrats but still can’t shake the cringe brought about by the fact that she’s a Democrat desperately dancing on TikTok and the fact that she’s Stacey Abrams.

There isn’t much time left before Election Day but this probably won’t be the last dancing we see before then.

In all honesty, none of these actually look good for these candidates. O’Rourke’s TikTok dance is so creepy and weird and so bad it makes one think that the girl who posted it was secretly working for Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

With most Democrats having the same thought process nowadays, the only people who will actually think these dances are cool are the people who are already ready and willing to vote for them no matter what they do or say. The good thing about this is that these people are decreasing in number every day.

It is evident that this is a last-ditch effort to attempt to look like someone personable and relatable, something Democrats don’t do when they don’t have to. They are elitists, and if you see an elitist acting like one of the people, you can bet, they’ve reached a point of panic.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for contributions in this article. Remember to get to the polls and vote for the Republican of your choice.

