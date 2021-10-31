LOL! Biden Tours Rome Ahead of ‘Climate Change’ Summit Meetings in 85-Vehicle Motorcade (VIDEO)

The hypocrisy and idiocy of the leftist radicals in America knows no bounds. President Joe Biden toured Rome ahead of a “climate change” summit in an 85-vehicle motorcade. It’s literally a daily version of “you can’t make this **** up.”

Biden took heavy criticism for the poor optics ahead of a global warming summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where he is bringing about a dozen of the United States top officials with him.

“Biden arriving at the Vatican. His motorcade is lonnnnnng,” tweeted Washington Post reporter Chico Harlan, along with a video of the procession.

“#Decarbonize this,” one person captioned the video.

“America’s Marie Antoinette class is Washington’s elites – and that shows it,” another person responded.

Biden routinely says there’s a “climate crisis” caused by fossil fuels. It’s unclear how many of the motorcade vehicles are electric plug-ins or hybrids, but they appeared to be standard gas-guzzling limos, SUVs and vans.

A different Washington Post reporter, Seung Min King, wrote in a White House pool report that “we are told it is 85 vehicles” in the motorcade.

The president’s domestic motorcade usually features only a couple dozen vehicles, not including those used to block off traffic.

Video of the unusually long motorcade in Rome shows the presidential Beast limo and a decoy followed by a stream of other cars — some with flashing police lights.

Biden arriving at the Vatican. His motorcade is lonnnnnng. pic.twitter.com/fDzAH2ENsk — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) October 29, 2021

“Folks, we all have that obligation — that obligation to our children and to our grandchildren,” Biden said of curtailing the use of fossil fuels.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

