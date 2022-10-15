LOL: Biden Regime Unveils Student Debt Forgiveness Applications, Even Though It’s Not Even Legal

The Biden administration has released a preview application for people seeking up to $20,000 in student debt relief as the government moves forward with the scheme after surviving initial court challenges.​

The application form, has boxes for information such as name, social security number, and date of birth and was published by the Biden administration.

She scheme was announced in September by President Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a Biden appointee. People are eligible for relief if they make less than $125,000 annually, or are married and make less than $250,000 annually as a couple.

People applying for the program are warned that by signing the form, they’re certifying “under the penalty of perjury” that all of the information is correct. That means they could get in trouble if they claim to be eligible but are not.

A separate document of the form for verifying a person’s income has also been released. It says an applier must provide a tax return or tax return transcript from the IRS from 2020 or 2021. Alternatively, people can provide IRS verification of non-filing status if they did not file a return.

A third form is for parents who have to attest to their income. That form comes into play if their dependent child asks for student debt cancellation.

Parents are subject to the same requirements. Dependents of single parents are only eligible if their parents make less than $125,000 annually. Dependents of married parents are only eligible if their parents make less than $250,000 annually.

The income limits are for 2020 or 2021 and officials have said they hope to start canceling debt in October.

In a briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The new forms are not ready to fill out. They were released to help people know what to expect.”

Jean-Pierre added, “We’re trying to be transparent; we’re trying to lay out how this process is going to work. Inshort, the form is simple, it’s easy to do, it should take less than five minutes to complete, and it will be available on mobile and desktop this month. It’s taking some time but the Department of Educations is very much focused on this.”

Tens of millions of Americans were expected to be eligible, though the administration quietly scaled back eligibility inlate September.

Officials allege the relief is allowed under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003. That law lets the education secretary take certain actions during a national emergency. The COVId-19 pandemic is an emergency, officials say.

Multiple legal challenges have been filed against the scheme, asserting the pandemic does not meet the definition of an emergency. And, according to President Joe Biden, there is no longer a pandemic.

Several of the lawsuits have been thrown out, including a Wisconsin suit, based on a judge’s conclusion that the plaintiffs lacked standing.

Others are still moving forward which could lead to the program being blocked temporarily or possibly permanently.

One suit, filed by Nebraska and five other states, is set for oral arguments on plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction. The arguments will be livestreamed on October 12. In another case, plaintiffs’ were ordered to meet and provide a proposed schedule to address a motion for an injunction, producing the report no later than October 17.

