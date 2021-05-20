LOL! 7 Oregon Counties Vote to Secede Into Idaho Because of Biden Administration

Several Oregon counties voted to consider joining the state of Idaho back on May 18. No, this isn’t satire, that’s how bad the state has truly become.

In rural Oregon, voters in several counties want their state to go from Democratic blue to Republican red — and in order to do that, they hope to leave Oregon altogether and join neighboring Idaho. Wait, what?

Five counties approved a ballot measure this week, joining two others that already voted in favor of the idea.

“This election proves that rural Oregon wants out of Oregon,” said Mike McCarter, president of the advocacy group Citizens for Greater Idaho.

He added, “If we’re allowed to vote for which government officials we want, we should be allowed to vote for which government we want as well.”

All seven of the counties have voted heavily in favor of the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump, whose name appears 17 times in the advocacy group’s 41-page proposal to shift borders.

The goal is that conservative groups want to reshuffle counties in eastern and southern Oregon, making these counties part of Idaho. The backer of the plan wants to get ballot initiatives placed on the ballot in more of Oregon’s 36 counties.

Even though seven counties are now backing it, the push to secede is not likely to happen. Both the Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the United States Congress would need to sign off on the measure and that’s unlikely to happen.

