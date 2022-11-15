Liz Cheney Trolls and Roasts Kari Lake After Katie Hobbs is Declared Winner by Mainstream Media

As you may recall, Liz Cheney and a PAC she was a part of spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to try to hurt Kari Lake in the Arizona Governor’s race, and Kari Lake responded in kind with this letter back on October 28, 2022.

Lake thanked her for her contribution to her campaign to her campaign, and said that Cheney’s ads urging Arizonans not to vote for her had done just the opposite.

“Thank You for your generous in-kind contribution to my campaign. Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite. Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from the traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.

In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead! I guess that’s why they call the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving.

While we appreciate your in-kind contribution, the $500,000 ad buy likely exceeds Arizona’s $5,300 individual contribution limit.

Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics. I know America will rest easier knowing one more warmonger is out of office.

Sincerely,

Kari Lake“

Well unfortunately that didn’t go over very well, as Cheney is now trolling lake on Twitter and other social media platforms.

“You’re welcome, @KariLake.” Cheney tweeted, after Hobbs was declared the winner after the last dump of Maricopa County election ballots.

Most Americans and Arizonans agree something is very wrong in Maricopa County, but that doesn’t dispute the fact that something in the GOP just isn’t right, and isn’t working. Was their fraud, we sure believe so. However the fact that over 70% of 18-29 year-olds voted for Democrats in the 2022 midterms shows the Republicans message is resonating with young voters.

Couple that with school choice not being allowed in almost every state in America, and 91% of all children are going to public schools. The same public schools where 95% of K-12 teachers polled say they are liberal. 98% of college professors say they lean left as well. It’s no wonder America has fallen, and its’ not just fraud!

