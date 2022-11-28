Live Cat Discovered Inside Checked Bag by TSA at JFK International Airport in New York City [VIDEO]

On November 16, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City got quite a surprise. They found something a bit more interesting than the normal contraband like lighters, cigar cutters, pepper spray, knitting needles, nail files, or a forgotten bottle of water.

What they did find was a cat. Yes, a live cat! A spokesperson told KTLA sister station WPIX that the cat went undetected until the bag was passed through an X-ray unit, triggering an alarm and giving a shock to the on-duty TSA officer upon its discovery. Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter about the discovery.

Almost as interesting was the fact the cat didn’t belong to the traveler whose bag the cat was found. The bag was checked from JFK to Atlanta for a connecting flight to Florida. The traveler didn’t realize he was carrying the cat contraband.

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

The frisky feline belonged to another person who lived in the same household as the traveler, and must have jumped into the suitcase as it was being packed. The orange cat was zipped up inside the bag without anyone noticing. The traveler only became aware of the cat being in his bag after being contacted by airport officials once through security.

“A @TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at @JFKairport after it went through the X-ray unit. Traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household. On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag and safely back home.“

The owner dint even know he wase missing till she got a phone call from TSA agents from JFK they ask her if she wants to press charge she dint and went home 🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/XPQMEIv9XN — G_Giardina (@gjoegl) November 23, 2022

Check out the video below:

TSA agents made an unusual discovery at New York’s JFK airport inside a checked suitcase: An orange cat. The passenger said he didn’t know it was in there and that it belonged to his roommate. pic.twitter.com/KEwP2EDOfd — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 23, 2022

The cat named “Smells” was liberated from the luggage and taken to safety while the passenger responsible was tracked down. According to the passenger it was his roommates cat, and he had no clue the feline and hitched a ride. The cat is definitely out of the bag.

