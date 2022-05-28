Listen as Arkansas Sports Drive Time Show Host GOES OFF on Razorbacks Catcher ‘Stupid Ass’ and ‘Disgrace’ and ‘You’re a Rental Player’

Arkansas fans are in an uproar as a morning show host for Arkansas sports has unloaded on a current player on the Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball team.

“I’ll say it, and I wouldn’t say this about a young player, but Michael Turner is a fifth year graduate guy from Kent State, he’s a Stupid Ass, the Catcher for the Arkansas Razorbacks, listen to this guy.”

Ruskin then plays the audio of Turner answering a question about the baseball team that’s now lost four in a row.

Here’s the question that Turner was asked from a reporter. “You guys haven’t gone through a stretch like what you’re in right now all year, can you put your finger on what’s happening?”

“Not really man, we’re just trying to keep the circle tight, and cut out a lot of the outside noise. It’s not always that easy to play here. There’s a lot of people that are fans, good fans, some aren’t so great fans. And if you read Twitter after the game, it can get in your mind a little bit. So we’re just trying to keep the circle tight and keep moving forward.”

Ruskin then doubled down on his rhetoric.

“Okay first of all you’re not a Razorback, you’ve been here one year, you’re a rental player and you’ve sucked so thanks for nothing first of all. Secondly as a rental player you do not get to come in here and criticize this fanbase you stupid ass. NOT A CHANCE! The question was about what’s wrong with the team and you use the entire answer to take a swing at this fan base. You’re a disgrace, Michael Turner.

Then Ruskin screams the last part of his rant:

YOU’RE A DISGRACE! YOU SHOULD NOT GET TO WEAR THAT UNIFORM AGAIN! WHAT A LOSER, YOU KNOW WHY THEY’RE LOSING BECAUSE YOU’RE A LOSER AND YOU’RE THE CATCHER! YOU’RE IN CHARGE OF THIS WHOLE THING ON THE INFIELD, YOU’RE A LOSER AND A DISGRACE AND YOU CAN’T GET OUT OF THIS PROGRAM SOON ENOUGH!

Northwest Arkansas radio host Derek Ruscin called an Arkansas player a “stupid ass”, “disgrace”, “loser”, ETC. there is absolutely no room for this in Arkansas radio. You’re disgusting and deserve to never have a job on the airwaves @ESPNRuscin pic.twitter.com/YZLfzxFcnn — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) May 28, 2022

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...